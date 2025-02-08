Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.