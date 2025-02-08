Top Digital Media Stocks To Research – February 07th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Magnite, BCE, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the digital media industry, which includes online streaming services, social media platforms, digital advertising companies, and other digital content providers. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to benefit from the growth and profitability of the digital media sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,844,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.97. 893,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $628.07.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. 5,287,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.52. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 2,644,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BCE has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 327,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,661. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.16.

