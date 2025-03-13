Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

PIPR opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

