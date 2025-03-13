Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,414.24. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $3,255,356. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.