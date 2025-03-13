Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after buying an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,041,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $209.30 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.44 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.95.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

