Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $680.39 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $724.79 and a 200-day moving average of $707.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

