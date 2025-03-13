Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

HIG opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

