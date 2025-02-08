Best Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the competitive gaming industry. These companies can range from game publishers and developers to esports teams, tournament organizers, and streaming platforms. Investing in esports stocks allows individuals to profit from the growth and success of the rapidly expanding esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,876,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. 185,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.65.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.05. 131,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,521. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $178.35 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.88.

