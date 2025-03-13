M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %

LSTR opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

