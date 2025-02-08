Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – February 07th

Tilray, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, and SNDL are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares of companies that are directly involved in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis products. These stocks are part of the cannabis industry, which includes businesses related to medical and recreational marijuana. Investors may choose to buy cannabis stocks as a way to potentially profit from the growth of the legal cannabis market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,783,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,523,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.97.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 547,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,667. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 65,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Shares of SNDL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 1,767,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,212. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $490.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.11.

