Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,444 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 200.06, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,224.04. This trade represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,370,204.89. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,995 shares of company stock valued at $69,482,484. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

