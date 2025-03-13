Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Globant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

