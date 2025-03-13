Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $633,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

COF opened at $170.73 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

