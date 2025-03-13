M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,367 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 373,682 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Confluent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,860,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,047.68. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,201,518 shares of company stock valued at $38,533,306 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
