Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 4,083 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 200.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,995 shares of company stock valued at $69,482,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

