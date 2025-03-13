Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $58,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.37. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

