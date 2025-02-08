TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 750,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 428,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
TNR Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
