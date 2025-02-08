BayBridge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.