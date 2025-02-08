Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Soitec Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

