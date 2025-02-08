Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 813.07 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.27). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.23), with a volume of 37,788 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 813.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 797.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.03 million, a PE ratio of 867.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

