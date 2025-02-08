Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 298,695 shares.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidmetal Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.