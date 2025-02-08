Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.35 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 400.50 ($4.97). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 399 ($4.95), with a volume of 845,924 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £991.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9,875.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.62 ($24,815.31). Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

