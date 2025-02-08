Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and traded as low as $43.60. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 6,764 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

