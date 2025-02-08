Promising Construction Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

International Paper, Berkshire Hathaway, United States Steel, D.R. Horton, and Lennar are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to the investments in companies that are involved in the construction industry, such as homebuilders, infrastructure development firms, and materials suppliers. These stocks can be influenced by factors like economic conditions, interest rates, and government spending on infrastructure projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

IP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,832,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.20. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,637,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,949. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

DHI traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.99. 6,908,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,889. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Lennar (LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Shares of LEN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

