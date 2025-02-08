Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – February 08th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production, or utilization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks typically belong to companies that are at the forefront of advancing quantum computing capabilities, such as hardware manufacturers, software developers, or research firms specializing in quantum computing applications. Investors interested in quantum computing stocks are often looking to capitalize on the potential growth and technological advancements in the field of quantum computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 96,428,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.26.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 15,839,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,816,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,064,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

