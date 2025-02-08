Medalist Diversified REIT Appoints Marc Carlson to Board of DirectorsOn January 31, 2025, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) made significant changes to its Board of Directors. The Board announced the appointment of Marc Carlson as a Class

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Medalist Diversified REIT’s 8K filing here.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
