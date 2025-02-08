Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 3,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 15.88%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

