Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 9,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Huan Liu sold 45,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $299,515.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTNT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

