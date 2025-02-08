Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 824,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 262,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

