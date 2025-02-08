Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 260,631,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

