Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,917.55 ($61.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,086 ($63.09). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,026 ($62.35), with a volume of 1,892,352 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($79.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,203.75 ($76.96).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The company has a market cap of £62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.04, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,860.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,914.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($61.88), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($401,527.50). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.