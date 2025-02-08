Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,917.55 ($61.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,086 ($63.09). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,026 ($62.35), with a volume of 1,892,352 shares changing hands.
RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($79.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,203.75 ($76.96).
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($61.88), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($401,527.50). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
