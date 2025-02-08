Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.81. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 216,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 359.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 1,202,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 940,670 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

