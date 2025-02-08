Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – February 08th

Uber Technologies, Alibaba Group, Booking, Berkshire Hathaway, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry. These stocks represent partial ownership in companies that own or operate restaurants, which can include fast-food chains, casual dining establishments, and fine dining restaurants. Investors may choose to buy restaurant stocks to potentially profit from the success and growth of these companies within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,720,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,472,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $107.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,887.47. 430,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,793. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,947.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,457.98.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.92. 3,198,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

