Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 365,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 993,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a market cap of £44.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

