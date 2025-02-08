HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 247,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,098,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

HWH International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

HWH International Company Profile

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,687,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,579.30. This trade represents a 11.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

