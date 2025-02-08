Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.58. 51,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 54,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Several research firms have commented on GAUZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gauzy from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gauzy from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Gauzy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gauzy by 320.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter worth $2,824,000.
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
