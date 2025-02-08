G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 28,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 100,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

G6 Materials Stock Down 18.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

