Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
About Nighthawk Gold
As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nighthawk Gold
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What is a support level?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.