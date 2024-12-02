Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of VZLA stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,208. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$3.31.

In related news, Director Michael Konnert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,137.00. Also, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$161,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $92,381 in the last quarter.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

