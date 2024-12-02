Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

