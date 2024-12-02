Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,010. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

