Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ASTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,010. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Solar Technologies
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.