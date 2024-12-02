BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

