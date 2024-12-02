Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $20.00. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 3,312 shares.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

