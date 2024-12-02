iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 500,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 474,275 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $36.25.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

