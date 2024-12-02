Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

KMDA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.85. 30,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

