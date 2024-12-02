MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $26.84. MARA shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 28,970,901 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MARA by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.