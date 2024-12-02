Head-To-Head Survey: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 47.06% 12.20% 5.57% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83 Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Core Scientific has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Core Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $104.15 million 6.86 $83.84 million $2.55 7.56 Core Scientific $557.68 million 8.95 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -3.30

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

