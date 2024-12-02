Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 65448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

