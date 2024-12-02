SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 133,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in SunCar Technology Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

