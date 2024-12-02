Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $26.47.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.97% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.